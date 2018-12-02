Twin Falls County
Felony sentencings
Annamari Elisabeth Klimes, 20, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $831.73 program fees, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, 89 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction.
Ashley Ann Travis, 27, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, seven years penitentiary, three determinate, four indeterminate, 85 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction.
Isaac Douglas Brewer, 44, Twin Falls; grand theft, $245.50 costs, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, five days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction. Burglary charge dismissed.
Bonnie Josephine Larsen, 30, Twin Falls; Burglary, $245.50 costs, $100 DNA, six years penitentiary, two determinate, four indeterminate, 40 days credited, retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to other charge, concurrent to 2015 case. Second burglary charge, $245.50 costs, six years penitentiary, two determinate, four indeterminate, 40 days credited, retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to other charge, concurrent to 2015 case. Third burglary charge dismissed. Two charges petit theft dismissed. Willful concealment of goods, wares or merchandise charge dismissed.
Neal Alan Johnson, aka Neal Adam Johnson, 28, Placerville, California; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $100 DNA, $1,117.60 program fees, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, five days credited, sentence suspended, three years supervised probation.
Driving under the influence sentencings
Candido F Rodriguez, 30, Driving under the influence second offense, $1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 175 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 365 days restricted drivers license, interlock device, 24 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Jacob Isaiah Stuart, 22, Rupert; Driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, $50 public defender, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
April Lee Zelt, 38, Buhl; Driving under the influence excessive, $1,000 fine, $900 suspended, $202.50 costs, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, 10 days credited, 30 days discretionary, 365 days drivers license suspension, 24 months supervised probation.
Gabriella Aguilar, 22, Hansen; Driving under the influence, $400 fine, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 18 days jail, 176 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 24 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation.
Dorinda Dee Donahue Ellifrits, 50, Wendell; DUI, $400 fine, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary jail, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, $100 fine, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary jail, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, prosecutor to submit order of restitution within 30 days.
Cherish Danielle Chouinard, 33, Hailey; DUI, $400 fine, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation.
Norman Clark Sellers, 65, Twin Falls; DUI, $400 fine, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 176 suspended, two days credited, 10 days discretionary, 180 days restricted drivers license, 16 hours community service, 12 months supervised probation.
Anjeanne Lynn Robinson, 49, Twin Falls; DUI, $400 fine, $202.50 costs, 90 days jail, 88 suspended, two days credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation.
Luis Fernando Miramontes-Vielmas, 23, Wendell; DUI, $400 fine, $202.50 costs, 90 days jail, 89 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary time, prosecutor to submit an order of restitution within 30 days, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation.
Donald Joe Norris, 51, Twin Falls; DUI excessive, $1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 174 suspended, four days credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary jail, 365 days restricted drivers license with interlock device, 24 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Zackery Jacob Nelson, 34, Twin Falls; DUI second offense felony violation within 15 years, $290.50 costs, 10 years penitentiary, three determinate, seven indeterminate, two days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrently to Elmore case, Five years drivers license suspension with interlock device upon release.
Brian Coy Brown, 32, Twin Falls; DUI second felony violation within 15 years, $290.50 costs, 10 years penitentiary, nine determinate, one indeterminate, one day credited, sentence suspended, $60 days discretionary, four years supervised probation.
Divorce civil proceedings
Ethan Taylor v. Joyce McMillan
Shanna Whitton v. Patrick Whitton
