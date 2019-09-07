Friday arraignments
Gwyn Beaumont, 45, Filer; resisting or obstructing officers (2 counts), providing false information to officers (2 counts), possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 22.
Tommy Joe Daniels, 50, Dekalb, Texas; battery (2 counts), bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 22.
Antonio Martinez-Sanchez, 34, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $30,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 13.
Laura Rethanne Anderson, 46, Twin Falls; adulterate, misbrand or counterfeit any prescription drug, private counsel retained, preliminary Sept. 13.
Steven Kay White, 62, Boise; possession of a controlled substance, bond $150,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 13.
Kimberly Diane Carl, 24, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 13.
