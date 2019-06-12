Tuesday arraignments
Joanna Laree Lancaster, 33, Twin Falls; domestic battery in the presence of a child, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial July 30.
Roberto Valdemar Sandoval Rodriguez, 28, Filer; possession of a controlled substance, bond $40,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.
Kamron Karry Timmons, 29, Twin Falls; violation of protective order, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial August 6.
Matthew Trujillo, 30; fugitive — Wyoming warrant, bond $40,000, public defender appointed, extradition proceedings June 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.