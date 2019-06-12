{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday arraignments

Joanna Laree Lancaster, 33, Twin Falls; domestic battery in the presence of a child, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial July 30.

Roberto Valdemar Sandoval Rodriguez, 28, Filer; possession of a controlled substance, bond $40,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.

Kamron Karry Timmons, 29, Twin Falls; violation of protective order, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial August 6.

Matthew Trujillo, 30; fugitive — Wyoming warrant, bond $40,000, public defender appointed, extradition proceedings June 21.

