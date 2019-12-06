{{featured_button_text}}
Friday arraignments

Ikramaddin Rafikhanov, 34, Twin Falls; domestic battery, bond $500, private counsel, pretrial Jan. 22.

Sayed F. Kori, 18, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing officers, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 22.

Joshua Francis Miller, 41, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 13.

Jamie Lee Allshouse, 29, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation-third offense, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 13.

Dudley MacNeil, 64, Filer; felony eluding officers, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 13.

