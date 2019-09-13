Thursday arraignments
Lee Glen McCoy, 19, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 29.
Zane D. Whitney, 22, Twin Falls; petit theft, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 22.
Alan Mark Kosek Jr., 26, Twin Falls; petit theft, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 29.
Abrina Marie Casillas, 20, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 20.
Gustavo Hernandez Ramirez, 36, Buhl; felony battery on a law enforcement officer, domestic battery, resisting or obstructing officers, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 20.
Audria Jade Ruiz, 24, Twin Falls; felony malicious injury to property, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 20.
