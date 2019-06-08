Friday arraignments
Laura Ashley McFarland, 30, Twin Falls; possession of paraphernalis with intent to use, possession of methamphetimine, introducing methamphetamine into correctional facility, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 14.
Laura Lynn Pennell, 34, Twin Falls; unlawful entry, no contact order violation, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 30.
Dennis Scott Drain, 21, Bellevue; unlawful entry, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial July 23.
Michael Robert Gorley, 28, Lapwai, Idaho; child sexually exploitive material (4 counts), lewd conduct with a child under 16 (2 counts), bond $500,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 14.
Enrique Vielmas, 21, Twin Falls; burglary, grand theft, bond $150,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 14.
Nicolasa Eugene Avila, 30. Twin Falls; driving under the influence, no insurance-second or subsequent offense, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 23.
Crystal Marie Beckman, 40, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 14.
Flynn Don Scott, 55, Roy, Utah; failure to register as a sex offender, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 14.
