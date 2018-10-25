Twin Falls County
Tuesday arraignments
William Robert Bellamy, 60, Buhl; malicious injury to property, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 2.
Wednesday arraignments
Nathaniel Michael West, 21, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.
Matthew Scott Moore, 31, Twin Falls; petit theft, $2,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 11.
Jeremiah Lee Watson, 20, Buhl; possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 11.
Lucas Benjamin Heidemann, 35, Twin Falls; stalking in the first degree, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 2.
Marvin Christopher Locke, 54, Gooding; disorderly conduct, failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 20.
Jose Pedro Alania Vega, 47, Jerome; excessive driving under the influence, driving without privileges, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 11.
Anthony N Garza, 32, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing an officer, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.
