Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments

William Robert Bellamy, 60, Buhl; malicious injury to property, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 2.

Wednesday arraignments

Nathaniel Michael West, 21, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.

Matthew Scott Moore, 31, Twin Falls; petit theft, $2,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 11.

Jeremiah Lee Watson, 20, Buhl; possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 11.

Lucas Benjamin Heidemann, 35, Twin Falls; stalking in the first degree, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 2.

Marvin Christopher Locke, 54, Gooding; disorderly conduct, failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 20.

Jose Pedro Alania Vega, 47, Jerome; excessive driving under the influence, driving without privileges, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 11.

Anthony N Garza, 32, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing an officer, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.

