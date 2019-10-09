{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday arraignments

Douglas Kee Mathers, 59, Kimberly; third-degree arson, bond previously posted, private counsel, preliminary Oct. 18.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Kyle Dean Pherigo, 31, Twin Falls; petit theft, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 26.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments