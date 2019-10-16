{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday arraignments

Joseph Andrew Cruz, 24, Twin Falls; malicious injury to property, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 10.

Joseph Andrew Cruz, 24, Twin Falls; violation of a protection order, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 10.

Joseph Andrew Cruz, 24, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing officers, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 10.

Joseph Andrew Cruz, 24, Twin Falls; battery, violation of protection order, failure to appear, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 10.

Antonio Eduardo Peralto Jr., 18, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.

Afton Barbara Gailfus, 35, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.

Tia Jean Garcia, 22, Twin Falls; robbery, bond $200,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.

Jerred Scott Owsley, 24, Boise; driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 2.

Anthony Herron, 33, Caldwell; possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.

Eric Ray Holbrook, 23, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 10.

Gonzalo Sanchez-Sanchez, 30, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-second offense, open container, in custody of another law enforcement agency.

Cody Lee Morison, 25, Twin Falls; petit theft, under influence of controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 2.

Stephen Coe, 31, Manteca, California; driving under the influence-second offense, pretrial Dec. 2.

David Erwin Elmo Madrid Sr., 35, Filer; domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury, no contact order violation, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.

Christopher Phillip Garrett, 38, Burley; robbery, bond $250,000, private counsel, preliminary Oct. 25.

Daniel James Adcock, 31, Blackfoot; trafficking in marijuana, bond $200,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.

Dylan Samuel Burns, 20, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.

Dylan Samuel Burns, 20, Buhl; possession of paraphernalia with intent to use, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 26.

Justin Epps, 39, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing officers, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 26.

