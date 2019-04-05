{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls County

Friday arraignment

Kevin Ray Aragon, 42, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery, and misdemeanor false imprisonment, walk in arraignment, public defender confirmed, prelim April 11.

