Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments 

Edgar L. Espino Martinez, 26, Hagerman; DUI — excessive and open container (driver), public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 23.

Scott Eugene Miller, 21, Twin Falls; battery and malicious injury to property, own-recognizance release, private counsel, pretrial Jan. 29.

Laurel Nicole Stahl, 29, Gooding; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 21.

Marco Antonio Torres, 32, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 21.

Dax Hyrum Crowley, 34, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 5.

Michael Bradley Giberson, 52, Buhl; felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 21.

Kenny Lafferty, 57; fugitive – two Oregon warrants, $7,500 and $5,000 bonds, public defender appointed, extradition proceedings Dec. 21.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments