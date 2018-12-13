Twin Falls County
Wednesday arraignments
Edgar L. Espino Martinez, 26, Hagerman; DUI — excessive and open container (driver), public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 23.
Scott Eugene Miller, 21, Twin Falls; battery and malicious injury to property, own-recognizance release, private counsel, pretrial Jan. 29.
Laurel Nicole Stahl, 29, Gooding; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 21.
Marco Antonio Torres, 32, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 21.
Dax Hyrum Crowley, 34, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 5.
Michael Bradley Giberson, 52, Buhl; felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 21.
Kenny Lafferty, 57; fugitive – two Oregon warrants, $7,500 and $5,000 bonds, public defender appointed, extradition proceedings Dec. 21.
