Tuesday arraignments

Jaime Marie Hoskovec, 40, Twin Falls; felony burglary, encouraging, aiding or causing juveniles to come within purview, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 30.

Jay C. Martindale Jr., 32, Nampa; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $35,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 30.

Michael L. Tippens, 44, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, failure to appear, own-recognizance release, pretrial Oct. 1.

