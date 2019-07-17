Tuesday arraignments
Richard Christopher Samson, 27, Twin Falls, aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance, bond $750,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 26.
Cynthia Dawn Richey, 28, Richfield, Idaho, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing officers, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 26.
Brian Buonamano, 35, Kimberly, felony trafficking in heroin, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 26.
Marissa Martinez, 25, Twin Falls, driving under the influence-second offense, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, pretrial August 27.
Chelsea Nichole Schaniel, 32, Twin Falls, public defender appointed, pretrial September 10.
Laura L. Pennell, 34, Twin Falls, violation of protective order, failure to appear, bond $2,000, public defender appointed, pretrial August 27.
Casper Robert McCabe, 33, Twin Falls, petit theft, failure to appear, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial August 27.
