Twin Falls County

Friday arraignments

Herbert Charles Ridge, 43, Twin Falls; grand theft, bond previously posted, private counsel, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.

David Lynn Crumrine, 62, Hansen; unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon (two counts), bond previously posted, private counsel, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.

Luis B Castro-Espinosa, 30, Murtaugh; excessive driving under the influence, open container, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 10.

Carson Yeaman, 20, Filer; domestic battery, intentional destruction of a telecommunication line or instrument, resisting or obstructing an officer, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 10.

Jacob Shawn Brady, 33, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, frequenting a place where a controlled substance is used, manufactured, cultivated, held, delivered, or given, $10,000 bond, private counsel, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.

Acacia A Wanlass, 25, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, frequenting a place where a controlled substance is used, manufactured, cultivated, held, delivered, or given, own-recognizance release, public defender denied, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.

Manuel Rodriguez Chavez, 73, Twin Falls; trespassing, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Robert Henry Swett, 35, Buhl; petit theft, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 2.

Jory David Hunt, 42, Wendell; possession of paraphernalia, failure to appear, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 2.

Joshua S Credille, 25, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 2.

