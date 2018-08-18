Twin Falls County
Friday arraignments
Herbert Charles Ridge, 43, Twin Falls; grand theft, bond previously posted, private counsel, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.
David Lynn Crumrine, 62, Hansen; unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon (two counts), bond previously posted, private counsel, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.
Luis B Castro-Espinosa, 30, Murtaugh; excessive driving under the influence, open container, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 10.
Carson Yeaman, 20, Filer; domestic battery, intentional destruction of a telecommunication line or instrument, resisting or obstructing an officer, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 10.
Jacob Shawn Brady, 33, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, frequenting a place where a controlled substance is used, manufactured, cultivated, held, delivered, or given, $10,000 bond, private counsel, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.
Acacia A Wanlass, 25, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, frequenting a place where a controlled substance is used, manufactured, cultivated, held, delivered, or given, own-recognizance release, public defender denied, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.
Manuel Rodriguez Chavez, 73, Twin Falls; trespassing, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
Robert Henry Swett, 35, Buhl; petit theft, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 2.
Jory David Hunt, 42, Wendell; possession of paraphernalia, failure to appear, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 2.
Joshua S Credille, 25, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 2.
