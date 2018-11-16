Twin Falls County
Thursday arraignments
Refugio Israel Palacios, 41, Buhl; aggravated battery, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 21.
Alejandro Jose De La Cruz, 36, Buhl; driving under the influence, $2,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 2.
Marty Wade Stone, 47, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 21.
Jose De Jesus Torres, 21, Hansen; fleeing or eluding a police officer, no contact order violation, $150,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 21.
Raymond Orona, 38, Twin Falls; fishing without a license, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 8.
Stephanie Quezada, 29, Twin Falls; excessive driving under the influence, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 8.
