Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Refugio Israel Palacios, 41, Buhl; aggravated battery, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 21.

Alejandro Jose De La Cruz, 36, Buhl; driving under the influence, $2,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 2.

Marty Wade Stone, 47, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 21.

Jose De Jesus Torres, 21, Hansen; fleeing or eluding a police officer, no contact order violation, $150,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 21.

Raymond Orona, 38, Twin Falls; fishing without a license, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 8.

Stephanie Quezada, 29, Twin Falls; excessive driving under the influence, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 8.

