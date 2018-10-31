Twin Falls
County
Tuesday arraignments
Bobbie Heather Sanchez, 35, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (2nd offense), appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 20.
Rita Evelyn Yanez, 50, Kimberly; theft of property, labor, or services, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.
Ashley Brown, 24, Twin Falls; theft by altering, transferring or removing a label or price tag, petit theft, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 26.
James H Reily, 27, Declo; petit theft, petit theft, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 11.
Rashele Marie Zepeda-Holguin, 34, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 9.
Kaleb Ray McRoberts, 27, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 9.
