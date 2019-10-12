Friday arraignments
Joel Kristopher Featherston, 26, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 18.
Darin E. West, 51, Filer; driving under the influence-excessive, bond previously posted, private counsel, pretrial Nov. 26.
Pamela Gay Budd, 55, Twin Falls; felony driving under the influence, bond previously posted, private counsel, preliminary Oct. 18.
Rene Rodriguez, 51, Twin Falls; sexual abuse of a child under 16 years of age, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, hearing date to be set.
