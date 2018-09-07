Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Esiquio Anthony Alvarez, 33, Twin Falls; hunting, trapping or fishing without a license, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.

