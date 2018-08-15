Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments

Ashlee Kim Satterwhite, 39, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 10.

Tara Malyn Chapman, 30, Wendover, Nev.; possession of a controlled substance, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.

Rigoberto Guzman-Arteaga, 45, Twin Falls; felony driving under the influence, $50,000 bond, public defender denied, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.

Michael J St Jeor, 52, Twin Falls; excessive driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, own-recognizance release, private counsel, pretrial Oct. 16.

Matthew Bryant Barnedt, 27, Twin Falls; sexual abuse of a minor under 16 (two counts), willfully possessing or accessing sexually exploitative material of a child, $500,000 bond, public defender denied, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.

Marvin Christopher Locke, 54, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation, trespassing, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 10.

Kamrom K Timmons, 27, Twin Falls; violation of a protection order, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Trevor Blincoe, 25, Twin Falls; excessive driving under the influence, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 2.

Toni Marie Delcore-Jones, 45, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.

Kolby Nolan Thompson, 24, Twin Falls; possession of paraphernalia, possession or use of a legend drug without a prescription, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Kolby Nolan Thompson, 24, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Joshua Samuel Credille, 25, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.

