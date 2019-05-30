{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday arraignments

Jose C. Morelos, 23, Kimberly; driving under the influence-excessive, public defender appointed, pretrial July 16.

Bradley Jordan Anderson, 31, Buhl; driving under the influence-excessive, injury to a child, private counsel retained, pretrial July 9.

Caesey Ann Solis, 28, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.

Miguel Garza-Salgado, 26, Buhl; domestic battery with traumatic injury, attempted strangulation, malicious injury to property, unlawful entry, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.

Brent Lowell Martinez, 29, Twin Falls; stalking, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.

Jennifer Lynn Rice, 32, Twin Falls; petit theft, felony burglary (3 counts), bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.

Alexander Brandon Jones, 29, Kimberly; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.

Andrew Scott Batchelor, 18, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 9.

Russell E. Bridge, 41, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of scheduled drug without prescription, failure to appear, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 2.

Jennifer J. Van Hoosen, 25, Shoshone; possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), burglary, petit theft, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.

Jennifer J. Van Hoosen, 25, Shoshone; petit theft, failure to appear, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial June 18.

