Wednesday arraignments
Jose C. Morelos, 23, Kimberly; driving under the influence-excessive, public defender appointed, pretrial July 16.
Bradley Jordan Anderson, 31, Buhl; driving under the influence-excessive, injury to a child, private counsel retained, pretrial July 9.
Caesey Ann Solis, 28, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.
Miguel Garza-Salgado, 26, Buhl; domestic battery with traumatic injury, attempted strangulation, malicious injury to property, unlawful entry, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.
Brent Lowell Martinez, 29, Twin Falls; stalking, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.
Jennifer Lynn Rice, 32, Twin Falls; petit theft, felony burglary (3 counts), bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.
Alexander Brandon Jones, 29, Kimberly; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.
Andrew Scott Batchelor, 18, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 9.
Russell E. Bridge, 41, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of scheduled drug without prescription, failure to appear, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 2.
Jennifer J. Van Hoosen, 25, Shoshone; possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), burglary, petit theft, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.
Jennifer J. Van Hoosen, 25, Shoshone; petit theft, failure to appear, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial June 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.