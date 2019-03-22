Twin Falls County
Friday arraignments
Sean T Benitez, 22, Twin Falls; disseminating material harmful to a minor, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial May 7.
Kenneth Andrew Walls, 44, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, appeared in person, public defender denied, pretrial May 7.
Angela Christina Hergert, 38, Twin Falls; malicious injury to property, bond $40,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 29.
Jenny Marie Newbry, 35, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance and correctional facilities - major contraband, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim March 29.
