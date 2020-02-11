Monday arraignments
Andrew Davis, 29, Nevada; fugitive (Nevada) for burglary (two counts) and destruction of property, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, extradition Feb. 21.
Nathan Daniel Boyd, 37, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, bond $25,000, no counsel listed, prelim Feb. 21.
Kenneth J Ferguson, 59, Twin Falls; driving without privileges, misdemeanor no insurance and failure to appear citation, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 6.
Allison Cyr, 35, Nevada; fugitive (Nevada) for trafficking in a controlled substance (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, extradition Feb. 21.
Albert Herman Adermann, 42, Burley; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 21.
Autumn K Bresnak, 29, Burley; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor injury to a child (three counts), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 21.
Scott Eugene Miller, 22, Twin Falls; aggravated battery, and battery (two counts), bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 21.
Franz Siegenthaler, 61, Switzerland; DUI-excessive, and failure to stop at an accident, walk-in, public defender denied, pretrial April 6.
Tyson John Tickner, 33, Twin Falls; aggravated assault, and intentional destruction to a telecommunications line, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 21.
Tuesday arraignments
Tarango Deforest Padilla, 46, Twin Falls; felony acquiring a financial card with intent to defraud, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 21.
Tarango Deforest Padilla, 46, Twin Falls; criminal possession of a financial card (six counts), bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 21.
Rory Dean Hance, 26, Glenns Ferry; driving without privileges, own-recognizance release, public defender denied, pretrial April 6.
Nicolas J Butchko, 38, Buhl; DUI-excessive, walk-in, waived counsel, pretrial March 31.
Macyn Gaige Huse, 19, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 21.
Jessica Rae Messersmith, 30, Jerome; felony DUI, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 21.
