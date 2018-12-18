Twin Falls County
Friday arraignments
David Joseph Holladay, 43, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 21.
Scott Robert Turner, 50, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (2nd offense), private counsel, pretrial Feb. 5.
Randi Parker Esquivel, 42, Twin Falls; grand theft (11 counts), appeared in person, private counsel, preliminary hearing Dec. 21.
Shawna Weeks, 36, Twin Falls; sexual battery of a minor child 16 to 17 years of age, appeared in person, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 21.
Matthew John Pooler, 32, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 21.
Kevin Keith Bell, 40, Twin Falls; intimidating a witness, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 21.
Monday arraignments
Daniel R Garcia, 38, Twin Falls; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, $40,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 28.
Larry Dallas Haines Jr, 34, Twin Falls; felony malicious injury to property, domestic battery, cruelty to animals, $150,000 bond, private counsel, preliminary hearing Dec. 28.
Ashraf Fadl Ahmed Kori, 23, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, failure to purchase (3rd offense), $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 8.
Jared Equino Bojorquez, 18, Sinaloa, Mex.; trafficking in heroin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver with child present, possession of a controlled substance, $1,000,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 28.
Alfonzo Lopez-Garcia, 22, Sinaloa, Mex.; trafficking in heroin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver with child present, felony possession of a controlled substance, concealing a deadly weapon; $1,000,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 28.
Aime Abigail Quintero-Carbajal, 23, Phoenix, Ariz.; trafficking in heroin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver with child present, possession of a controlled substance, $1,000,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 28.
Eric L Valdez, 26, Burley; possession of a controlled substance, major contraband introduced to a correctional facility, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 28.
Ashraf Fadl Ahmed Kori, 23, Twin Falls; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, $35,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 28.
