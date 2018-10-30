Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Calvin Isaac Driesel, 28, Twin Falls; domestic battery, attempted strangulation, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 9.

Tamesen Elise Davis, 25, Bend, Ore.; assault or battery on certain personnel, domestic battery, $5,000 bond, private counsel, pretrial Dec. 18.

Jacqueline Decker-Winblood, 29, Filer; battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.

Zachary Jacoby Cole, 24, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 9.

Kane W Gwin Martinez, 22, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 9.

Michael Ray Denington, 18, Twin Falls; violation of protection order, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.

Timothy Marcial Lopez, 35, Jerome; felony malicious injury to property, $75,000 bond, public defender confirmed, preliminary hearing Nov. 9.

Taylon Evan Smith, 21, Twin Falls; battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.

Jay Selvoy Waters, 30, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.

William Burnell Lemmon IV, 36, Kimberly; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.

