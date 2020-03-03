5th District Court News: Twin Falls County
0 comments
5TH DISTRICT COURT NEWS

5th District Court News: Twin Falls County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Monday arraignments

Clinton Jacob Leishman, 31, Spring Creek, Nevada; malicious injury to property, failure to appear, bond $1,000, waived counsel, pretrial May 5.

Hector Cruz Jr., 28, Blackfoot; attempted strangulation, no-contact order issues, appeared in person, waived counsel, prelim March 13.

Jordan Daniel Maddox, 21, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, no-contact order issued, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 13.

Brian Koffi Botti, 21, Bronx, New York; burglary (two counts), criminal possession of a financial transaction card (two counts), bond $150,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 13.

Rafael A. Fierros III, 19, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia with intent to use, failure to appear for a misdemeanor citation, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 27.

Rafael A. Fierro III, 19, Twin Falls; providing false information to officers, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 21.

Gary Nathan Griggs, 56, Twin Falls; second-degree arson, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 13.

Gerald Cummins, 81, Twin Falls; trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 13.

Rafael A. Fierros III, 19, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, failure to appear, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 27.

Stephen JJ Wells-Gee, 25, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia with intent to use, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial May 5.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News