5th District Court News: Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments
Clinton Jacob Leishman, 31, Spring Creek, Nevada; malicious injury to property, failure to appear, bond $1,000, waived counsel, pretrial May 5.
Hector Cruz Jr., 28, Blackfoot; attempted strangulation, no-contact order issues, appeared in person, waived counsel, prelim March 13.
Jordan Daniel Maddox, 21, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, no-contact order issued, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 13.
Brian Koffi Botti, 21, Bronx, New York; burglary (two counts), criminal possession of a financial transaction card (two counts), bond $150,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 13.
Rafael A. Fierros III, 19, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia with intent to use, failure to appear for a misdemeanor citation, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 27.
Rafael A. Fierro III, 19, Twin Falls; providing false information to officers, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 21.
Gary Nathan Griggs, 56, Twin Falls; second-degree arson, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 13.
Gerald Cummins, 81, Twin Falls; trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 13.
Rafael A. Fierros III, 19, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, failure to appear, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 27.
Stephen JJ Wells-Gee, 25, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia with intent to use, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial May 5.