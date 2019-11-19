{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Monday arraignments

Jorge Vazquez Guzman, 51, Buhl; providing false information to officers, driving under the influence-excessive, failure to purchase driver's license, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 14.

Jorge Vazquez Guzman, 51, Buhl; failure to appear, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to purchase driver's license, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 14.

Joseph Desmond Bresnak, 29, Buhl; domestic violence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.

Martin J. Kashino, 63, Hailey; battery against a health care worker, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 27.

Justin M. Kelly, 39, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.

Hadrian A. Fields, 19, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 27.

Kiara Marie Metcalf, 18, Heyburn; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 27.

Tuesday Arraignments

Jacob Timothy Nielson, 27, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 14.

Jacob Timothy Nielson, 27, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 27.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments