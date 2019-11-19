Monday arraignments
Jorge Vazquez Guzman, 51, Buhl; providing false information to officers, driving under the influence-excessive, failure to purchase driver's license, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 14.
Jorge Vazquez Guzman, 51, Buhl; failure to appear, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to purchase driver's license, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 14.
Joseph Desmond Bresnak, 29, Buhl; domestic violence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.
Martin J. Kashino, 63, Hailey; battery against a health care worker, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 27.
Justin M. Kelly, 39, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.
Hadrian A. Fields, 19, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 27.
Kiara Marie Metcalf, 18, Heyburn; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 27.
Tuesday Arraignments
Jacob Timothy Nielson, 27, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 14.
Jacob Timothy Nielson, 27, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 27.
