Thursday arraignments
Anthony Carman Solomon, 22, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 13.
Johnny Ray Fierros, 20, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 13.
You have free articles remaining.
Alisa Mae Nelson, 21, Twin Falls; fraud-criminal possession of a financial transaction card (five counts), bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 13.
Daniel H. Anderson, 21, Pocatello; domestic battery, felony second-degree kidnapping, intentional destruction of telephone, bond $5,000, private counsel, preliminary Dec. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.