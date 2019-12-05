{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday arraignments

Anthony Carman Solomon, 22, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 13.

Johnny Ray Fierros, 20, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 13.

Alisa Mae Nelson, 21, Twin Falls; fraud-criminal possession of a financial transaction card (five counts), bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 13.

Daniel H. Anderson, 21, Pocatello; domestic battery, felony second-degree kidnapping, intentional destruction of telephone, bond $5,000, private counsel, preliminary Dec. 13.

