{{featured_button_text}}

Friday arraignments

Miriam Matranga, 61, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-excessive, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 17.

Tyler Joseph Mesheski, 37, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts), bond $10,000, public defender denied, preliminary Nov. 8.

Cameron J. Carter, 20, Hamilton, Ohio; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts), bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 8.

Crystal Marie Porter, 37, Twin Falls; felony drug trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 8.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments