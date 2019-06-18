{{featured_button_text}}

Monday

arraignments

Dustin S. Hilderbrand-Olsen, 34, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing officers, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 6.

Octavianna Marie Mendoza, 38, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim June 28.

Lori Alice Alcala, 57, Hazelton; burglary, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 28.

Jim Cuevas, 28, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 28.

Christian Chandler Cannon, 21, Colorado Springs, Colorado; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, providing false information, violation of protective order, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 6.

