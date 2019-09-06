Thursday arraignments
James Logan Kassner, 28, Buhl; petit theft, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 5.
Consuelo Bach, 28, Jerome; aggravated driving under the influence, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 13.
Tomas Anthony Boucher, 45, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 13.
Mason William Palmer, 19, Twin Falls; alteration and/or concealment of evidence, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 13.
Kolby Nolan Thompson, 25, Twin Falls; possession of paraphernalia, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 20.
Thomas Franklin Luper, 39, Jerome; felony domestic battery, bond $30,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 13.
