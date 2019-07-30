Monday arraignments
Guy Scott Keegan, 30, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, bond $1,000, private counsel, pretrial Sept. 10.
Patrick David Brown, 59, Twin Falls, felony driving under the influence, bond $25,000, private counsel, preliminary Aug. 9.
Mason William Palmer, 19, Twin Falls, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 9.
Edgar Miguel Ayala, 22, Monteview; disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 10.
Juana Aguayo Gomez, 45, Buhl; burglary, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 9.
Kyle Trenton Shamy, 20, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 17.
Dakota Jean Connors, 18, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
Gary Wayne Dalton, 53, Eden; driving without privileges, felony driving under the influence, bond $150,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 9.
Brian Randall McDaniel, 64, Hansen; driving under the influence, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.