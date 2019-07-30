{{featured_button_text}}

Monday arraignments

Guy Scott Keegan, 30, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, bond $1,000, private counsel, pretrial Sept. 10.

Patrick David Brown, 59, Twin Falls, felony driving under the influence, bond $25,000, private counsel, preliminary Aug. 9.

Mason William Palmer, 19, Twin Falls, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 9.

Edgar Miguel Ayala, 22, Monteview; disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 10.

Juana Aguayo Gomez, 45, Buhl; burglary, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 9.

Kyle Trenton Shamy, 20, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 17.

Dakota Jean Connors, 18, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Gary Wayne Dalton, 53, Eden; driving without privileges, felony driving under the influence, bond $150,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 9.

Brian Randall McDaniel, 64, Hansen; driving under the influence, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 10.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments