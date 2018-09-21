Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Marcus Koepnick, 29, Twin Falls; fugitive (two Oregon warrants), $50,000 bond, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, fugitive hearing Sept. 28.

Michael Anthony Foley, 38, Twin Falls; failure to register as a sex offender, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.

Bryan Allen McKean, 34, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance, concealment of evidence, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.

Pablo Solis Martinez, 22, Twin Falls; criminal possession of a financial transaction card (two counts), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.

Austin Ellifrits, 19, Nampa; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 7.

Jon Louis Beverly, 31, Twin Falls; possession of a stolen vehicle, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.

