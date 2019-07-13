Friday arraignments
Thayne Alan Hagen, 21, Shoshone, driving under the influence-second offense, private counsel retained, pretrial August 20.
Christopher Jay Barshun, 43, Twin Falls, felony driving under the influence, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 19.
Vicki Leah Meek, 49, Twin Falls, heroin trafficking, trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, bond $200,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 19.
Harry David Lashbrook, 56, Twin Falls, heroin trafficking, trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, bond $400,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 19.
Wade Lamont Jones, 46. Twin Falls, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon (3 counts), possession of LSD, grand theft by possession of stolen property (2 counts), destruction of evidence, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 19.
