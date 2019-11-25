Friday arraignments
Hudson James Kneppe, 19, Twin Falls; battery (two counts), unlawful entry, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 22.
Hudson James Kneppe, 19, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, felony eluding officers (two counts), bond $15,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 27.
Lindsey M. Breault, 26, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation (four counts), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 14.
Lindsey M. Breault, 26, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation (two counts), bond $2,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 22.
Monday arraignments
Karlie Lynn Donabedian, 26, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.
Karlie Lynn Donabedian, 26, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 14.
Heather Mandell Elgin, 30, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.
Aryann Christine Asay, 20, Twin Falls; frequenting, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan 14.
Akais Gage Beezley, 18, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.
Jeffrey C. Cavanaugh, 37, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.
Rodney Charles Drury, 52, Hagerman; attempted strangulation, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.
John Curt Duggan, 22, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, providing false information, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.
Wesley Jason Firpo, 50, Kimberly; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.
Tyrell Jamie Goff, 30, Buhl; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.
Kristofer Andras Hass, 27, Filer; reckless driving, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 22.
Chantal Delores Jones, 33, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, open container, bond $7,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.
Jeremy James Langley, 38, Twin Falls; providing false information to officers, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 24.
Nicholas Patrick Meyer, 26, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.
Antonio Eduardo Peralto, 18, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, felony destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, bond $40,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.
Danny R. Watson Jr., 50, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 22.
Roy L. Myers, 53, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.
