{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Friday arraignments

Hudson James Kneppe, 19, Twin Falls; battery (two counts), unlawful entry, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 22.

Hudson James Kneppe, 19, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, felony eluding officers (two counts), bond $15,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 27.

Lindsey M. Breault, 26, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation (four counts), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 14.

Lindsey M. Breault, 26, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation (two counts), bond $2,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 22.

Monday arraignments

Karlie Lynn Donabedian, 26, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.

Karlie Lynn Donabedian, 26, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 14.

Heather Mandell Elgin, 30, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.

Aryann Christine Asay, 20, Twin Falls; frequenting, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan 14.

Akais Gage Beezley, 18, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.

Jeffrey C. Cavanaugh, 37, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.

Rodney Charles Drury, 52, Hagerman; attempted strangulation, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.

John Curt Duggan, 22, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, providing false information, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.

Wesley Jason Firpo, 50, Kimberly; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.

Tyrell Jamie Goff, 30, Buhl; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.

Kristofer Andras Hass, 27, Filer; reckless driving, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 22.

Chantal Delores Jones, 33, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, open container, bond $7,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.

Jeremy James Langley, 38, Twin Falls; providing false information to officers, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 24.

Nicholas Patrick Meyer, 26, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.

Antonio Eduardo Peralto, 18, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, felony destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, bond $40,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.

Danny R. Watson Jr., 50, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 22.

Roy L. Myers, 53, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments