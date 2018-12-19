Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments

Terrilynn Marie Black, 31, Buhl; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed.

Pam Louise Revious, 45, Twin Falls; domestic battery in the presence of a child, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 29.

