Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Dillon Lee Duggar, 30, Twin Falls; willful concealment, failure to appear, misdemeanor citation, public defender appointed, pretrial July 9.

Steven Morales, 40, Buhl; fraud-criminal possession of financial transaction card (2 counts), public defender appointed, prelim May 31.

Andrew Scott Batchelor, 18, Twin Falls; felony burglary (2 counts), felony grand theft by receiving stolen property, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 31.

Joe Willy Hernandez, 31, Twin Falls; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony eluding, felony destruction of evidence, felony unlawful possession of weapon, possession of a controlled substance, bond $200,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 31.

