Friday arraignments
Kendrick Dewayne Robinson, 34, California; trafficking in methamphetamine, bond $500,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 1.
Daniel C. McDaniel, 24, Twin Falls; petit theft, failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 10.
Daniel C. McDaniel, 24, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing officers, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 10.
Christopher Gabriel Herrera, 33, Twin Falls; grand theft, bond $30,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 1.
Helena Tejeda Herrera, 39, Twin Falls; grand theft, bond $30,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 1.
Katie Elizabeth Rhodes, 32, Twin Falls; felony injury to a child, private counsel, preliminary Nov. 1.
