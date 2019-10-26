{{featured_button_text}}

Friday arraignments

Kendrick Dewayne Robinson, 34, California; trafficking in methamphetamine, bond $500,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 1.

Daniel C. McDaniel, 24, Twin Falls; petit theft, failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 10.

Daniel C. McDaniel, 24, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing officers, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 10.

Christopher Gabriel Herrera, 33, Twin Falls; grand theft, bond $30,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 1.

Helena Tejeda Herrera, 39, Twin Falls; grand theft, bond $30,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 1.

Katie Elizabeth Rhodes, 32, Twin Falls; felony injury to a child, private counsel, preliminary Nov. 1.

