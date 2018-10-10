Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments

Robert Luis Silva, 63, Twin Falls; aggravated assault, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.

Edwin Leroy Prescott Jr., 50, Twin Falls; battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.

Elisabeth Southwick, 26, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.

Elisabeth Southwick, 26, Twin Falls; injury to a child, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.

Dylan Paul Martin, 26, Twin Falls; injury to a child, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.

Dylan Paul Martin, 26, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.

Gabriel Wilson, 41, Hailey; driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a damage accident, $2,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.

Brad Lee Cogswell, 58, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.

Brian Mander, 27, Mountain Home; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.

Ashley N Brown, 23, Wendell; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, major contraband in a correctional facility, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.

Tyler Jay Parsons, 21, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.

Raj Kumar Majhi, 31, Twin Falls; obstructing or resisting an officer, no contact order violation, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.

Raj Kumar Majhi, 31, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation, failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.

Bhakta Bahadur Chhetri, 32, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.

Ignacio A Martinez, 35, Twin Falls; open container, failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.

Patricia Cogswell, 59, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.

Emmanuel Rodriguez, 19, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, driving without privileges, $75,000 bond, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.

Steven Joseph Rees, 30, Gooding; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of a controlled substance, petit theft, $35,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.

