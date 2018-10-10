Twin Falls County
Tuesday arraignments
Robert Luis Silva, 63, Twin Falls; aggravated assault, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.
Edwin Leroy Prescott Jr., 50, Twin Falls; battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.
Elisabeth Southwick, 26, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.
Elisabeth Southwick, 26, Twin Falls; injury to a child, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.
Dylan Paul Martin, 26, Twin Falls; injury to a child, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.
Dylan Paul Martin, 26, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.
Gabriel Wilson, 41, Hailey; driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a damage accident, $2,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.
Brad Lee Cogswell, 58, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.
Brian Mander, 27, Mountain Home; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.
Ashley N Brown, 23, Wendell; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, major contraband in a correctional facility, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.
Tyler Jay Parsons, 21, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.
Raj Kumar Majhi, 31, Twin Falls; obstructing or resisting an officer, no contact order violation, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.
Raj Kumar Majhi, 31, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation, failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.
Bhakta Bahadur Chhetri, 32, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.
Ignacio A Martinez, 35, Twin Falls; open container, failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.
Patricia Cogswell, 59, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.
Emmanuel Rodriguez, 19, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, driving without privileges, $75,000 bond, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.
Steven Joseph Rees, 30, Gooding; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of a controlled substance, petit theft, $35,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.