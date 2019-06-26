{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday arraignments

Leonardus Theodore Peterson, 20, Jerome; felony attempted strangulation, domestic battery, bond $25,000, private counsel retained, prelim July 5.

Justina Monique Flickinger, 33, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 5.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments