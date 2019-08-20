Monday arraignments
Rodney Joe Kukal, 72, Twin Falls; theft of services, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 8.
Andrew Kyle Birdsong, 27, Rupert; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 30.
Joseph Wilfred Martinez, 52, Twin Falls; felony driving under the influence, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 30.
Ronald Scott Baines, 58, Twin Falls; public drunkenness, assault, pretrial supervision, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
Tera Lynn Cook, 40, Jerome; felony aggravated driving under the influence (2 counts), carrying concealed weapon while under the influence, pretrial supervision, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 30.
Laura Jeanne Fultz, 57, Mountain Ranch, California; burglary, grand theft, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 30.
William Thomas Mcentire, 30, Twin Falls; malicious injury to property, failure to appear, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
Jeremy William Brown, 30, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing officers, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 8.
Mark Alan Meyer, 37, Filer; attempted strangulation, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 30.
Ernesto Esparza Hernandez, 48, address unknown; felony domestic battery, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 30.
