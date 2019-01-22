Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments

Chance Adam Easterday, 34, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 19.

Carson Yeaman, 20, Twin Falls; domestic battery and trespassing, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, March 5.

Keagan Richard Kinyon, 27, Buhl; felony DUI, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 1

Brandon James Olmstead, 32, Twin Falls; two counts no contact order violation, bond $2500, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Feb. 12.

Gary Robinson, 60, Twin Falls; felony battery against health care worker, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 1.

Parmila Rai, 25, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 19.

Bhakta Bahador Chhetri, 32, Twin Falls; battery, petit theft adn violation of protection order, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 19.

Chelsea Lynn Kennedy, 33, Twin Falls; three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 1.

Angela Marie Rackham, 28, Twin Falls; domestic battery, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 5. 

Andrai Eric Nutting, 49, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 12.

