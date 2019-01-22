Twin Falls County
Tuesday arraignments
Chance Adam Easterday, 34, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 19.
Carson Yeaman, 20, Twin Falls; domestic battery and trespassing, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, March 5.
Keagan Richard Kinyon, 27, Buhl; felony DUI, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 1
Brandon James Olmstead, 32, Twin Falls; two counts no contact order violation, bond $2500, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Feb. 12.
Gary Robinson, 60, Twin Falls; felony battery against health care worker, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 1.
Parmila Rai, 25, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 19.
Bhakta Bahador Chhetri, 32, Twin Falls; battery, petit theft adn violation of protection order, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 19.
Chelsea Lynn Kennedy, 33, Twin Falls; three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 1.
Angela Marie Rackham, 28, Twin Falls; domestic battery, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 5.
Andrai Eric Nutting, 49, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.