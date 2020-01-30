{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday arraignments

Ted Ernest Folwer, 45, Twin Falls; burglary, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 7.

Zachary B S Burton, 30, Twin Falls; leaving the scene of an accident, DUI (second offense), failure to provide information for an accident, battery (two counts, and resisting arrest, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, pretrial March 16.

