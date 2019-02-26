Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Jacqulyn Marie Jensen, 38, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial April 9.

Jacqulyn Marie Jensen, 38, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 8.

Javie Beltran Martinez, 36, Twin Falls; no insurance (second offense), bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial April 9.

Javie Beltran Martinez, 36, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled sunstance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 8.

Kaden Lawrence Child, 25, Hansen; possession of marijuana, bond $1000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 9.

Ryan Scott Tucker, 29, Buhl; leaving the scene, bond $2000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 9.

Donald L Hase, 41, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 8.

Chelsea Lynn Torrres, 42, Rupert; felony possession of a controlled substance, felony evidence-destructing, alteration, or concealment of, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 8.

Henry Junior Tuli, 49, Murtaugh; DUI - second offense, and open container, walk in arraignment, private counsel, pretrial April 9.

Joseph Daniel Walker, 53, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial April 9.

Douglas Ignacio Aguirre, 44, Twin Falls; DWOP, no insurance - second offense, and FTA, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial April 9.

Rynard Mack Admidin, 48, Twin Falls; battery, bond $1000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 9.

Dipak Majhi, 29, Twin Falls; felony DUI, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 8.

Alex Chappell, 21, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $5000, public defender appointed, prelim March 8.

Tuesday arraignments

Donald Eskelson, 37, Kimberly; amended attempted strangulation, felony domestic battery, bond $75,000, public defender confirmed, prelim March 1.

Carson Yeaman, 20, Twin Falls; theft of services, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial April 23.

