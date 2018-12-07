Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Gordon Justin Reed Heuer, 27, Twin Falls; burglary, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 14.

Angelee Marie Simpson, 19, Rupert; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 14.

Kristopher Raythel Gates, 28, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 15.

Cody James Henslee, 25, Buhl; battery with intent to commit a serious felony, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 14.

Heather Ann Borlase, 45, Twin Falls; excessive driving under the influence, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 23.

Thursday arraignments

Shawntae Lee Reichard, 37, Providence, Utah; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, driving without privileges, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 14.

Cecilia Luz Baldazo, 41, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, bond previously posted, private counsel, preliminary hearing Dec. 14.

