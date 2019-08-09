{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday arraignments

William Roy Mathers, 31, Boise; felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $100,000, private counsel retained, preliminary Aug. 16.

William Roy Mathers, 31, Boise; burglary, bond $100,000, private counsel retained, preliminary Aug. 16.

Anthony David Gurule, 33, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 17.

Kamille Rose Davies, 23, Twin Falls; burglary, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 16.

Lonnee Virgil Long, 32, Twin Falls; domestic battery, malicious injury to property, own-recognizance release, public defender denied, pretrial Sept. 17.

Jeremy Clayton Durst, 38, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-second offense, no insurance-second or subsequent offense, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

John Ryan McGlone, 33, Buhl; attempted strangulation, bond $10,000, public defender denied, preliminary Aug. 16.

