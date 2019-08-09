Thursday arraignments
William Roy Mathers, 31, Boise; felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $100,000, private counsel retained, preliminary Aug. 16.
William Roy Mathers, 31, Boise; burglary, bond $100,000, private counsel retained, preliminary Aug. 16.
Anthony David Gurule, 33, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 17.
Kamille Rose Davies, 23, Twin Falls; burglary, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 16.
Lonnee Virgil Long, 32, Twin Falls; domestic battery, malicious injury to property, own-recognizance release, public defender denied, pretrial Sept. 17.
Jeremy Clayton Durst, 38, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-second offense, no insurance-second or subsequent offense, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
John Ryan McGlone, 33, Buhl; attempted strangulation, bond $10,000, public defender denied, preliminary Aug. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.