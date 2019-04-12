{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls County

Friday arraignments

Darren Jeffery Chernoh Jr., 25, Buhl; injury to a child, $40,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial May 21.

Rebecca Lynn Anderson, 45, Twin Falls; intimidating a witness, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing April 19.

 

