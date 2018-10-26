Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Mark Allen James, 21, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 26.

Christopher Joshua Badger, 29, Bullhead City, Ariz.; battery, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.

Robert James McRill, 63, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (second offense), failure to notify upon striking fixtures on a highway, bond previously posted, public defender denied, pretrial Dec. 11.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments