Thursday arraignments
Brandy J Pryor, 36, Hansen; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, walk in, no counsel assigned, prelim Dec. 20.
John James Lea, 38, Twin Falls; misdemeanor providing false information, appeared in person, pubic defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 4.
Candance Wright, 33, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance and introduction of certain articles, no counsel listed, arraigned Dec. 13.
