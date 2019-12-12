{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday arraignments

Brandy J Pryor, 36, Hansen; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, walk in, no counsel assigned, prelim Dec. 20.

John James Lea, 38, Twin Falls; misdemeanor providing false information, appeared in person, pubic defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 4.

Candance Wright, 33, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance and introduction of certain articles, no counsel listed, arraigned Dec. 13.

