Twin Falls County
Felony sentencings
Dylan Lucas Deal, 33,Twin Falls; delivery of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $100 DNA, $315 prosecutor, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, one day credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, $7,830 reimbursement to law enforcement.
Richard Clifford Bullock Jr, 59, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $703.58 program fees, seven years penitentiary, three determinate, four indeterminate, 195 days credited, sentence suspended, 180 days discretionary, sentence to run consecutive to 2015 case, four years supervised probation.
Stephanie Ann Winn, aka Stephanie A Raposo, aka Stephanie Ann Dry, 42, Filer; $285.50 costs, $1,577.41 reimbursement to law enforcement, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, two days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction.
Isaac Douglas Brewer, 44, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $100 DNA, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, six days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to other 2018 case, $628.58 program fees.
Scott James Malachi Ridinger, 26, attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, $245.50 costs, $138 program fees, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, 114 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to 2017 case and to other charges, three years drivers license suspension. Possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, 114 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to 2017 case and to other charges. Destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence charge dismissed.
Ashly Shalane Hankins, aka Ashly Sexton Spencer, 32, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $60 workmans comp. program fee, $453.10 program fees, seven years penitentiary, two determinate, five indeterminate, 231 days credited sentence suspended, to run consecutively to Gooding county 2016 case, four years supervised probation, 100 hours community service.
Cynara Joan Prince, aka Cynara Joan Garaza, 24, Kimberly; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, credit for time served, 365 days retained jurisdiction. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intention charge dismissed.
Driving under the influence sentencings
Marquisha Latreece Santos, 23, Twin Falls; DUI, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, two days credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, eight hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license suspension, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Danielle N Charley, 28, Burley; DUI, $1,000 fine, $700 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 24 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel. Consume, possess open container of alcoholic beverage by driver, $50 fine.
Armando Lopez, 40, Twin Falls; DUI excessive, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, two days credited, 20 days discretionary, 365 days drivers license suspended, 18 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Christopher Michael Stephenson, 33, Twin Falls; DUI excessive, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, 365 days jail, 14 days credited with the balance suspended, 20 days discretionary, 365 days suspended drivers license, 24 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel.
Brady Thomas Harris, 22, Twin Falls; DUI, $1,000 fine, $600 suspended, $202.50 costs, $50 public defender, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, two days credited, 10 days discretionary jail, guilty withheld judgement, eight hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Leopoldo Chavez, 22, Buhl; DUI second offense within 10 years, $1,000 fine, $600 suspended, $202.50 costs, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, credit for time served, 20 days discretionary time, 40 hours work detail, 365 days drivers license suspension, 24 months drivers license suspension, attend victim impact panel.
Adriana A Martinez, 25, Jerome; DUI excessive, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, $50 public defender, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, two days credited, 20 days discretionary, 365 days drivers license suspension, 24 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel.
Gage Michael Yarbrough, 20, Hagerman; DUI under age 21, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, $50 public defender, guilty withheld judgment, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Divorce civil proceedings
Kimberly Reid-Rodriguez v. Markos Rodriguez
Melanie Rodriguez v. Ramiro Rodriguez Jr
Raeven Burke v. Dillion Burke
Nolan Rice v. Katie Rice
Kristen Felipe-Ortega v. Jesus Felipe-Ortega
Travis Mesheski v. Ashleigh Mesheski
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.