Tuesday arraignments

Helena Tejeda Herrera, 39, Twin Falls; forgery, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 20.

Christopher Lee Bradley Jr., 34, Twin Falls; failure to register as a sex offender, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 20.

